Houses for sale in Boliarovo, Bulgaria

2 bedroom house in Mamarchevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Mamarchevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 One-Storey House with Guest House & Large Yard | Mamarchevo, Yambol Region We offer for sa…
$80,808
6 bedroom house in Strandzha, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Strandzha, Bulgaria
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
We offer for sale a unique property with great potential, located in the Strandzha mountains…
Price on request
