Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Biala
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Biala, Bulgaria

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Peichinovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Peichinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
We are pleased to offer this lovely property, located in a well organized village with shops…
$24,890
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Biala, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes