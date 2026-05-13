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Monthly rent of houses in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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2 bedroom house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 CITY CENTER AND OWN GARDEN: TWO-STORY HOUSE FOR RENT IN AheloyWe offer for long-term rent …
$577
per month
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