Houses for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

39 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4
1
1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4
1
1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5
520 m²
2
The villa has been completely renovated Double doors and high bright rooms give the house au…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
5
2
520 m²
Welcome to your dream home in Corneburg, Lower Austria! This stunning villa will enchant you…
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
10
600 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
7
5 m²
This magnificent home has over 241 square meters of living space, spread over three floors, …
€639,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Giesshuebl, Austria
6
5
1 046 m²
This unique house is located on a hill, in a quiet and peaceful place in Gisshubl, above Per…
€4,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
3
2
54 m²
This solid brick house, completed in 2023, is for sale on its own property (approx. 200m²) w…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
2
1
43 m²
This charming summer house (approx. 43m²) is located in the Scheibenmais allotment garden on…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4
106 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€499,999
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
5
2
136 m²
Individuality with all-round green view 360 degree tour: tour.ogulo.com/kA4r Siegenfeld, a…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
52 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€209,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf im Marchfelde, Austria
5
2
161 m²
This beautiful family house in 2285 Leopoldsdorf in Marchfeld in Lower Austria offers you pl…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Haugsdorf, Austria
4
1
226 m²
Single-family house / SMALL-FEIN-soon MEIN! 4 rooms, kitchen, anteroom, bathroom, toilet, pl…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
90 m²
Here you can visit the property in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Zr29VeA9FU5 T…
€379,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Hauskirchen, Austria
3
1
902 m²
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gemeinde Mannersdorf am Leithagebirge, Austria
5
2
183 m²
This charming family house in 2452 Mannersdorf on the Leitha Mountains in Lower Austria is u…
€647,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
Gemeinde Hinterbruehl, Austria
8
3
4
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2
1
83 m²
This idyllic house from 1987 is located in the charming Gerasdorf, in the popular settlement…
€629,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
8
3
233 m²
CARE HOUSE WITH DREAM GARDEN + POOL + GARAGENPLÄTZEN at STOCKERAU HIGHLIGHTS Residential h…
€738,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Haugsdorf, Austria
7
2
231 m²
Detached house; Living space of the house approx. 231m2, partly basement, PLUS approx. 446m2…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
9
500 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the noblest area of Baden. On a good 500m2 there is sp…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House 2 bathrooms
Langenzersdorf, Austria
2
114 m²
You can get an idea of the location of the house here: https://youtu.be/o6AWenYIZBw You c…
€590,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
5
2
234 m²
This house, which has not yet been completed, comes on sale on a spacious background in a qu…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4
1
169 m²
Traiskirchen Send us a request to find out all the details! Let us know the possible dates f…
€534,600
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4
1
1 022 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
13
6
3
€5,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6
300 m²
BEAUTIFUL BORROOM OR TWO-SAMILY HOUSE with GARTENIDYLLE and KACHELÖFEN AND POOL IN CENTRAL L…
€684,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4
2
100 m²
Detached single-family house built in 2018 in solid brick construction in the middle of a fa…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
4
2
140 m²
Apostelgasse 17 - corner of Hainburger Straße - forms the beginning of a quiet one-way stree…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
