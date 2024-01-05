Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€500,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
An exclusive semi-detached house in a very unusual location is for sale! Living and living …
€600,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa has been completely renovated Double doors and high bright rooms give the house au…
€1,45M
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Welcome to your dream home in Corneburg, Lower Austria! This stunning villa will enchant you…
€2,25M
Leave a request
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent home has over 241 square meters of living space, spread over three floors, …
€639,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Giesshuebl, Austria
6 room house
Giesshuebl, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 046 m²
This unique house is located on a hill, in a quiet and peaceful place in Gisshubl, above Per…
€4,75M
Leave a request
3 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
3 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
This solid brick house, completed in 2023, is for sale on its own property (approx. 200m²) w…
€355,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
2 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This charming summer house (approx. 43m²) is located in the Scheibenmais allotment garden on…
€289,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€499,999
Leave a request
5 room house in Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Individuality with all-round green view 360 degree tour: tour.ogulo.com/kA4r Siegenfeld, a…
€395,000
Leave a request
House in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
House
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 52 m²
Welcome to Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where exceptional building plots are waiting for you. …
€209,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf im Marchfelde, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf im Marchfelde, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
This beautiful family house in 2285 Leopoldsdorf in Marchfeld in Lower Austria offers you pl…
€599,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Haugsdorf, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Haugsdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
Single-family house / SMALL-FEIN-soon MEIN! 4 rooms, kitchen, anteroom, bathroom, toilet, pl…
€100,000
Leave a request
House in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
House
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 90 m²
Here you can visit the property in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Zr29VeA9FU5 T…
€379,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Hauskirchen, Austria
3 room house
Hauskirchen, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 902 m²
€179,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Gemeinde Mannersdorf am Leithagebirge, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Mannersdorf am Leithagebirge, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
This charming family house in 2452 Mannersdorf on the Leitha Mountains in Lower Austria is u…
€647,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Gemeinde Hinterbruehl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Gemeinde Hinterbruehl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€2,50M
Leave a request
2 room house in Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room house
Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
This idyllic house from 1987 is located in the charming Gerasdorf, in the popular settlement…
€629,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
8 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
CARE HOUSE WITH DREAM GARDEN + POOL + GARAGENPLÄTZEN at STOCKERAU HIGHLIGHTS Residential h…
€738,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Haugsdorf, Austria
7 room house
Haugsdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Detached house; Living space of the house approx. 231m2, partly basement, PLUS approx. 446m2…
€240,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
9 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the noblest area of Baden.  On a good 500m2 there is sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 2 bathrooms in Langenzersdorf, Austria
House 2 bathrooms
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
You can get an idea of ​​the location of the house here: https://youtu.be/o6AWenYIZBw You c…
€590,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Grossrussbach, Austria
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
This house, which has not yet been completed, comes on sale on a spacious background in a qu…
€460,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Traiskirchen Send us a request to find out all the details! Let us know the possible dates f…
€534,600
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 13 rooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€5,39M
Leave a request
6 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BEAUTIFUL BORROOM OR TWO-SAMILY HOUSE with GARTENIDYLLE and KACHELÖFEN AND POOL IN CENTRAL L…
€684,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached single-family house built in 2018 in solid brick construction in the middle of a fa…
€450,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apostelgasse 17 - corner of Hainburger Straße - forms the beginning of a quiet one-way stree…
€149,000
Leave a request

