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Houses for sale in Vienna, Austria

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9 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,74M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,18M
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
$932 351
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
7 room house in Vienna, Austria
7 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
MauerbachstraßeSilvester-Special:6-Zimmer-Hausin1140WienzueinemunschlagbarenPreis!  DasHausb…
$932 351
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
New construction project near U1 OberlaaElegant two-level house with private garden and balc…
$608 333
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8 room house in Vienna, Austria
8 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 652 m²
Welcome to your new home in the heart of 1190 Vienna – a district that captivates not only f…
$4,56M
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TekceTekce
5 room house in Vienna, Austria
5 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 122 m²
For sale comes a single-family house with sunny garden in resting position in Essling. It w…
Price on request
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4 room house in Vienna, Austria
4 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Проект с 13 квартирами   и пансионатом, а также 13 рядными домами, с садом, лоджией, терасо.…
$650 642
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3 bedroom house in Vienna, Austria
3 bedroom house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This delightful residence is located in the 14th district, which is only 25 minutes from the…
Price on request
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Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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