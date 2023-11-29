Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vienna, Austria

House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
House in Vienna, Austria
House
Vienna, Austria
Area 82 m²
€239,000
6 room house in Vienna, Austria
6 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€1,35M
3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€399,000
8 room house in Vienna, Austria
8 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
€1,39M
4 room house in Vienna, Austria
4 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming family home near Schloss Hetzendorf This spacious family home enjoys a peaceful lo…
€849,000
5 room house in Vienna, Austria
5 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
€1,76M
4 room house in Vienna, Austria
4 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€487,024
6 room house in Vienna, Austria
6 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€1,20M
4 room house in Vienna, Austria
4 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
EDLES ROW HOUSE WITH GARDEN and POOL Highlights: Predominant built-in carpentry furniture …
€898,000
4 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Vienna, Austria
4 room house with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Проект с 13 квартирами & nbsp; и пансионатом, а также 13 рядными домами, с садом, лодж…
€650,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vienna, Austria
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
A luxurious villa with a total area of 500 sq.m. is located in the heart of the 18 district …
€3,20M
Townhouse with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Townhouse with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Area 5 m²
The new townhouse is located in Vienna, Döbling, Austria. The bright apartment in the townho…
€2,36M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Area 3 m²
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Area 3 m²
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
€3,50M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Vienna, Austria
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
The beautiful mansion is located in one of the best districts of Vienna. In 2009 the estate …
€5,40M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
The design villa is located in the prestigious 19 district of Vienna, Austria. The magnifice…
€9,80M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Vienna, Austria
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
A chic new villa with pool and garden is located in the Vienna suburb of Stiftswald, Austria…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 8
Area 940 m²
The beautiful spacious villa is located in Vienna, Austria. The villa has a total area of 94…
€4,50M
