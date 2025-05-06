Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Austria

2 properties total found
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Notsch, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Notsch, Austria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 14 800 m²
Number of floors 4
This exceptional property is available at a negotiable price for a limited time only. Chalet…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,63M
Leave a request
