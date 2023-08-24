Residential complex Meyrearl na Fukuoke vas idealnyj vybor nedvizimosti

Real estate on the paradise island of Phu Quoc - unique conditions for the purchase and management of an international brand!

On the island of Phu Quoc, recognized as one of the most beautiful places in the world, we offer you an elite residential complex "Meyrearl", managed by the world-famous French company Accor. The complex combines a luxury hotel and residential apartments for a comfortable year-round stay.

Why choose Phu Quoc?

The beaches of the island are recognized as one of the best in the world due to the white sand and turquoise waters. The most famous beach is Long Beach.

- Unique nature: waterfalls, lakes, rare species of plants and animals, black pepper plantation, sculpture parks and sea eagles.

- The amusement park Vinpearl Land offers endless entertainment for the whole family: water park, aquarium, dolphinarium and much more.

- The opportunity to visit the fish sauce factory, see the production of pearls and immerse yourself in the world of diving.

Very flexible payment plans



30% down payment

Holiday

70% - installments for 2 years

Readiness IV quarter 2027.

Prices

Studio from $ 77,000 (with 100% payment)

Apartment 1+ from 138 475 $ with renovation without furniture. It is possible to complete furniture and equipment

Various options of areas and layouts are available. Calculation is possible, both at full payment and at maximum installments. The higher the down payment and the shorter the installment period, the better the price. The difference is about 20%.

Projected rental yields of up to 10% in US dollars

The photo gallery includes calculations at 100% payment and the longest installment. The higher the down payment and the lower the installment, the lower the cost. Installment is possible for 1, 2, 3 years.

What do you get when you become the owner of this property?

- Luxury of nature and world-class infrastructure.

- Secure transaction, assistance with transfer of funds and full support for real estate management.

- Professionally manage your rental for a steady income.

Planning a purchase? Contact us! We are ready to organize an online presentation for you, tell you in detail about all the conditions and answer any of your questions. Please indicate in advance a convenient time for consultation, given the difference in time zones. Write or call me right now – we will promptly process your appeal and offer the best solutions for your comfort and investment.

- Choose an exclusive life on Phu Quoc Island – an investment in the future and a dream vacation!