  SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY

SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY

Poland, Warsaw
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
On the platform
11 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
About the agency

Szumski & CO. Biuro is a company where law and real estate come together to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers. Our team of professionals has more than 13 years of experience in the legal and real estate sector, which allows us to provide services at the highest level.

We are proud to offer not only legal support, but also a full range of real estate services. Whether you are looking for legal advice, business registration assistance or want to find the perfect property for your needs, Szumski & CO. Biuro is your reliable partner.

We offer an individual approach to each client, taking into account all his needs and wishes. Our goal is to provide you with complete peace of mind and confidence that all your issues are handled by professionals.

Services

Realtor Services:

- Search and selection of commercial and residential real estate

- Support of transactions on purchase, sale and lease of real estate

- Consultations on real estate investment

- Assistance in paperwork and legal support of transactions

- Assistance in obtaining a mortgage

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Poland
IGOR SHUMSKY
IGOR SHUMSKY
Natallia Shabaltas
Natallia Shabaltas
36 properties
Ilya Butkin
Ilya Butkin
100 properties
Marina Bohuk
Marina Bohuk
133 properties
