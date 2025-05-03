SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY

About the agency

Szumski & CO. Biuro is a company where law and real estate come together to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers. Our team of professionals has more than 13 years of experience in the legal and real estate sector, which allows us to provide services at the highest level.

We are proud to offer not only legal support, but also a full range of real estate services. Whether you are looking for legal advice, business registration assistance or want to find the perfect property for your needs, Szumski & CO. Biuro is your reliable partner.

We offer an individual approach to each client, taking into account all his needs and wishes. Our goal is to provide you with complete peace of mind and confidence that all your issues are handled by professionals.