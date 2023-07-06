  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Bakırköy
Real estate agency
2009
2 years 8 months
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
istanbulproperty.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

Since 2009, Istanbul Property® has been the most professional real estate market leader based in Turkey. Buying, selling, investing, property management, finance, after-sale services until achieving Turkish Citizenship, we have the experience, knowledge, and most importantly, passion to lead you through the right decision of your property.

With more than +12 years of the reputation built on customer satisfaction, we’re proud to say that over 73% of our new client base comes from reference clients that have not only experienced success through us but also enjoyed a hassle and stress-free experience in buying properties in Turkey.

Istanbul Property® is the home for enthusiastic, dedicated, and highly qualified sales professionals who are committed to providing a service above and beyond the expectations of our clients. Our independence and being heavily involved in the real estate market gives us the flexibility to increase our serviceability and marketing opportunities to our clients.

We love what we do, that’s why we are continually striving to be dynamic and innovative in our approach to real estate. We embrace new technologies and actively pursue more effective and efficient ways of doing our work.

At Istanbul Property®, we want you to be proud of your choice of real estate guide, therefore we are committed to delivering a service above and beyond your expectations in every aspect of our business.

Services
  • Turkish Citizenship Services
  • Online Consulting Services
  • Online Sales Services
  • Presentations and Field Visits Services
  • Property Management
  • After Sales Services
  • Real Estate Investment Studies
