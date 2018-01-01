Company description

Property Advisor Turkey is a private real estate consultancy operating in Turkey and offering assistance to foreigners willing to invest in the real estate field in Turkey. A twenty-year experience stands behind its establishment in 2019. Based in Istanbul, Property Advisor Turkey succeeded in building a strong reputation and a trustworthy name in the field in less than three years. Thanks to a confident leadership and a motivated team with a competitive challenge spirit, the company has closed many transactions so far to customers worldwide.

Aiming to offer the best assistance and to be the closest to its customers, the company is cooperating with several representatives and partners in many countries such as UK, USA, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherland, Belgium, France, and Malta.