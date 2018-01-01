  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Property Advisor Turkey

Property Advisor Turkey

MERKEZ MAH. AYAZMA CAD. NO 37/193 KAĞITHANE İSTANBUL
;
Property Advisor Turkey
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1999
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Website
Website
propertyadvisorturkey.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Property Advisor Turkey is a private real estate consultancy operating in Turkey and offering assistance to foreigners willing to invest in the real estate field in Turkey.  A twenty-year experience stands behind its establishment in 2019. Based in Istanbul, Property Advisor Turkey succeeded in building a strong reputation and a trustworthy name in the field in less than three years. Thanks to a confident leadership and a motivated team with a competitive challenge spirit, the company has closed many transactions so far to customers worldwide.

Aiming to offer the best assistance and to be the closest to its customers, the company is cooperating with several representatives and partners in many countries such as UK, USA, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherland, Belgium, France, and Malta.

New buildings
See all 43 new buildings
Villa Modern Consept Luxury Villas,Çekmeköy
Villa Modern Consept Luxury Villas,Çekmeköy
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,899,513
450–1 010 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is proud to present Turkey's most prestigious project, Konakları, to your liking. The project, which consists of only 85 private mansions on a 100,000 m² land, is a forest with a total of 60,000 m² of intact, centuries-old trees. includes the field. With its 75,000 square meter green area, it is one of the most environmentally friendly projects of our country. In Istanbul, the most beautiful city of the world, magnificent mansions, equipped with the unique beauty of traditional European classical architecture and all the necessities of the modern age, are waiting for you, their esteemed owners. SOCIAL FACILITIES - indoor and outdoor Olympic size pools - Spa -Gyms - Ponds - Cinemas -Game halls - Social club - Shops - Cafe - Outdoor sport field - Indoor basketball field -Grocery shop ( "macro center" ) - Italian Restaurant
Residence Modern Comport Residance,Kartal
Residence Modern Comport Residance,Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 210,855
88–187 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activities that you can spend with your family and loved ones.
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 238,575
55–140 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
  -Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Concept -central district -easy access
Villa Harmony Villas
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from € 171,349
3 000 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Alpha Projects
Affordable Than you Think 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Swimming Pool Good Neighborhood 300 Meters to the Beach Great Nature
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 446,249
98–130 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
  Our project, located in the central region of Istanbul, provides you with ease of transportation. Our project is protected by a 24/7 security system. Our project, which is made with the concept of both flats and stores, provides you with various activities in the living space. Both you and your family members can have a pleasant time in swimming pools, steam rooms, gym, playgrounds and cafes.    
1 2 3
Agencies nearby
Prime Gayrimenkul Yatirim
5 properties

Prime Property Real Estate Investment Consultancy is a leading Turkish professional project sales and marketing company. Prime Property is a leading real estate marketing company in Turkey with a professional staff specialized in interior design, financial analysis, marketing, and photography. By supporting marketing activities with modern CRM tools, we provide our clients with home loan support at the lowest rates. We base the secret of our success on our after-sales service principles and strive to help our customers with all their needs from A to Z.

FGT INVEST / FANGOLFTURKEY
36 properties

Golf Tourism & Investment

Our company has been established in 2016 and specializes in individual golf tourism and real estate investments. In the last couple of years there are more and more individuals and companies who would like to make investments in Turkey.

We offer residential properties (small and luxury ones), plots of land, commercial properties (shopping malls, boutique hotels, resort hotels etc.) which might attract potential investors.

We know the sales / purchasing procedures, supply our potential investors with all the necessary information about the properties for sale and assist during the whole proseedings and after obtaining title deed.

Sky Turk Property
80 properties

Sky Turk Property has been established to provide professional consulting services to companies and individuals who wish to purchase and invest in real estate in Turkey. Sky Turk Property is an experienced company with an experienced team in real estate investment. In addition, credibility, specialization and quality are what Distinguish our services. At Sky Turk Property we aim to provide opportunities and solutions to our clients in real estate investment while ensuring quality, credibility to satisfy our customers all over the world.

Sun World Real Estate
2 properties

As Sun world realestate, we are focusing on real estate assets with our rich experience in this sector, relay on high quality and human-oriented problem-solving skills to fulfill the needs of our dear customers.

We will provide you special strategies in selling, purchasing and rental processes in all kinds of real estate investments both nationally and internationally,guiding our customers' real estate investments with specific and professional knowledge by using modern and innovative marketing methods and offering services to protect their interests afterwards.

Meanwhile, we have been offering our customers new and comfortable accommodation for 19 years with our reliable construction company. Our projects still keep going in both Alanya and Cyprus regions.

 

Viya Law & Consulting
151 property

About the company Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.  Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support.  We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship. Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996.  Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application.  Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.

Realting.com
Go