Lategan International Immobilien/Real Estate

Germany, Berlin
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
English, Deutsch
Website
www.lategan-international.com
Company description

Welcome to Lategan International, your gateway to exceptional property investment opportunities in Germany and beyond. With over 20 years of experience in real estate, sales, customer service, and customer care, we pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of our valued clients.

At Lategan International, we specialize in bringing exclusive property investment opportunities in the lucrative German property market to both Our German and International Clients. Our focus lies in care facilities, offering our clients the chance to invest in single apartments or build a diversified property portfolio across various care facilities in Germany.

What sets us apart is our dedication to delivering low-risk investment experience with immediate income and a promising Return On Investment. Our properties come with a rent guarantee, ensuring that investors receive a monthly rental income, even if the property remains vacant.

Beyond property investment, we extend our services to encompass the traditional real estate domain. Whether you seek to sell your property or find a new one, our expert team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Our commitment to exceptional service knows no bounds. For our German clients, we offer an international dimension that transcends the borders of Germany and Europe. Thanks to our extensive network of real estate agents and brokers worldwide, we facilitate seamless transactions for those looking to invest in the most stable economy in Europe or for international clients exploring opportunities in Germany.

At Lategan International, we believe in appealing to all the senses and providing a holistic experience. Our passion for real estate, coupled with our expertise, enables us to tailor solutions that meet your unique requirements and aspirations.

Join us on this journey of prosperity and success. Whether you are a seasoned investor, a bank, an investment fund, a portfolio manager, or a first-time buyer, we have the knowledge, resources, and dedication to make your real estate dreams a reality.

Experience the Lategan International difference and unlock a world of opportunities in the ever-thriving German property market and beyond. Your satisfaction is our success, and we are committed to going the extra mile to ensure your satisfaction.

Welcome to Lategan International - Your Trusted Partner in Real Estate.

Realting.com
Go