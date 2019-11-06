Lekvi & Partners
Czech Republic, Pitterova 2855/13, 130 00, Praha 3 - Žižkov, Czech Republic (Чехия)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Website
Company description
Lekvi Group has been on the market since 2007 and has grown very fast. From a small company we have tremendously became one of the largest real estate agencies in Prague. The key to the company's success was the individual partnership approach to each client. Over the past 10 years, the company's employees have done more than 960 real estate transactions.
Services
Our comprehensive services that are often unavailable to European real estate agents and immediate contact saves our clients a lot of time. We not only select a suitable facility from our extensive database, but also provide tax advisor services, legal and accounting support, as well as real estate management.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
