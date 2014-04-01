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Czech Village s.r.o

Czech Republic, Capital City of Prague
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2013
On the platform
On the platform
7 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Website
Website
villagecz.eu/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Real estate agency in the Czech Republic.

  • Elite real estate;
  • Resale;
  • New buildings;
  • Investment projects;
  • Anti-crisis offers.
Our agents in Czech Republic
Kirill Vartsaba
Kirill Vartsaba
1 275 properties
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