Kingdom Homes Real Estate
Bahrain, Bahrain
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2013
Languages
English
Company description
Kingdom homes real estate was established in the kingdom of Bahrain as a pioneering agent dealing with big clients/property developers, to provide a variety of real estate services for corporate and individual clients throughout kingdom of Bahrain & other GCC countries.
Services
*Selling services: Residentials ( viilas, flats, lands ), Commercials ( Building, Towers, offices, hotels, water park, shares, Hospitals, schools)
*Rental service for all residentials and commercials
*Property Management
Apartments
Commercial properties
Apartments for rent
Our agents in Bahrain