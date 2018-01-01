  1. Realting.com
Kingdom Homes Real Estate

Bahrain, Bahrain
Kingdom Homes Real Estate
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2013
Languages
English
Company description

Kingdom homes real estate was established in the kingdom of Bahrain as a pioneering agent dealing with big clients/property developers, to provide a variety of real estate services for corporate and individual clients throughout kingdom of Bahrain & other GCC countries.

Services

*Selling services: Residentials ( viilas, flats, lands ), Commercials ( Building, Towers, offices, hotels, water park, shares, Hospitals, schools)

*Rental service for all residentials and commercials

*Property Management 

