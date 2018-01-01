  1. Realting.com
Gold Business Kazakhstan

100017 Республика Казахстан, г. Караганда, ул Мустафина 9/2 офис 102
Gold Business Kazakhstan
Real estate agency
Русский
gbk.kz
Company description

International Real Estate Agency GOLD BUSINESS KAZAKHSTAN has been working in the real estate market for 16 years.
We work in full compliance with the NATIONAL STANDARD OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN: REAL ESTATE SERVICES IN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET.

The company specializes in the sale of commercial real estate and commercial leases, business for sale, land plots, mansions and apartments in Kazakhstan and foreign countries. The database, which is updated on a daily basis, offers hundreds of properties for various market segments, including the exclusive ones. Upon the request of sellers, most of the properties are not put up for public sale thus the information about them can only be obtained in the office of the agency.

- a wide range of qualified services,
- personal approach to clients,
- transactional legal services,
- confidentiality and respect for the client's interests,
- our efficiency and expertise provide the most favourable conditions for achieving your goals!

The agency employs professional and supremely experienced realtors. All of them specialize in sales and support of real estate and businesses transactions. We cooperate with lawyers, appraisers, auditors, and notaries.

The head of the company is a specialist in international real estate, a graduate of the University of the International Real Estate Federation FIABCI (Paris, France). He is the director of the Kazakhstan Academy of Real Estate, a regional member of the Council of the United Association of Realtors of Kazakhstan and the head of the regional office of UARK.  

Our agents in Kazakhstan
Vitaliy Aronovich
Vitaliy Aronovich
2 properties
