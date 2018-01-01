  1. Realting.com
Georgia Private Investment

Georgia, Грузия, район Дманиси, с. Машавера
Georgia Private Investment
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
English, Русский
Website
gp-invest.ge
Company description

There are hundreds of projects under construction in Batumi, but only one suits you! Which one?

Contact professionals for a competent selection of real estate for YOU!

 

Why should you work with us?

- With us you will always find exclusive conditions and options for real estate.

- We will accompany you at every stage of the selection, purchase and registration of the transaction. And even after.

- We will take on all the chores associated with the repair and management of your real estate.

Our team will do everything to make your dream come true. We are passionately dedicated to our work and always stand by your side!

 

Georgia Private Investment – your reliable partner in Georgia!

 

Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Batumi, Georgia
from € 129,409
144 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Georgia Private Investment

Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village

Sunny Village Townhouse Project is located 10 minutes from the center of Batumi in a quiet green area. Area with tangerine gardens and eucalyptus. Quiet and calm area.

The complex is designed for permanent family residence. 

The project provides a park area with arbors and convenient parking for residents.
Houses are rented in a white frame, there is also the possibility of agreeing on an individual layout.

The project presents 3 types of villas:
144 m ², 176 m ² and 186 m ²


Price per square meter 1000 $ in a white frame.
An option for repairs from a company for an individual design project is available.

Be sure to watch the video. THIS must be seen!

The developer provided in each villa: individual parking, pool, convenient layout.

For sale are 2-story villas.

They provide:

- combined kitchen-living room,

-2 bedrooms,

-2 bathrooms.

The completion of construction is September 2023. This means that already New 2024 you can spend in your home.

Closed territory and territory without cars. There is a lot of greenery around.

Ideal for both a large family and a couple.

In case of rental, the villa has a high rental potential:

for long-term rental - 2000-2500 $ per month

for short-term leases - 250-300 $ per day.

+ the villas themselves will rise in price after settlement.

Pre-purity finish from 144000 $.

When buying a villa, VNZh is provided.

 

 

 

