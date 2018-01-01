We are on social networks

Company description

There are hundreds of projects under construction in Batumi, but only one suits you! Which one?

Contact professionals for a competent selection of real estate for YOU!

Why should you work with us?

- With us you will always find exclusive conditions and options for real estate.

- We will accompany you at every stage of the selection, purchase and registration of the transaction. And even after.

- We will take on all the chores associated with the repair and management of your real estate.

Our team will do everything to make your dream come true. We are passionately dedicated to our work and always stand by your side!

Georgia Private Investment – your reliable partner in Georgia!