  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. CENTURY21 Han Real Estate

CENTURY21 Han Real Estate

Turkey, ARAPSUYU MAHALLESİ ATATÜRK BULV.NO:61/C KONYAALTI / ANTALYA
Share using:
QR
CENTURY21 Han Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.century21.com.tr/en-US
Company description

We have a global brand called Century 21. We have a offices all over the world. Our franchise office located in Antalya , Turkey. We are able to control Turkey market about real estate agent. İf you willing to iinvest your money to real estate in safety way you can reach us! We can aarange everything in Turkey especially in Antalya. 

Our agents in Turkey
Gizem Sezer
Gizem Sezer
Agencies nearby
Panorama Homes Network
22 properties

We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.   Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ?

We are a multi lingual English, Dutch, Turkish, German and Scandinavians languages speaking team.( You will receive all services with own languages) We know the business and Alanya due to our own experiences We have a lot of happy clients ( See our guest book) Our project are of high standard and quality according to European standards and all our project are all inclusive ( No surprise cost) Our high and quality service(s) continue also after you have bought your property (First year is free ) Naturally we are working according European standards with Turkish touch of hospitality Did you get curious? Do not hesitate to contact us and be our guest in Alanya.
Premium Real Estate NSM
228 properties

The NSM Real Estate Company is one of the most reliable real estate companies that will help you make your dream come true with no effort. The proactive certified company grounds on a combination of experience, knowledge of the real estate market of Alanya, strong business partner relationships, and an impeccable reputation. Our key partners in banking services, furniture companies, and DIY stores help us offer our customers comprehensive services.

FOA INVEST
1 property

FOA INVEST

We help clients profitably invest in real estate in Turkey, receiving citizenship of the country. We take care of all the design and make your experience of investing in Turkish real estate as comfortable and positive as possible.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

The FOA Invest – team is more than thirty professionals who go to the goal together. Our main feature of — everyone perceives the company as their own, and is laid out completely for the common cause. We put our knowledge and experience in real estate and immigration to Turkey at the service of the most important people for the company — of our customers.

WHAT DO WE PROPOSE?

We consider all the objects that are in our catalog in terms of benefits for customers. We offer real estate for different needs and budget, honestly talking about the advantages and hidden disadvantages, we help to see all the investment advantages of each object.

VISION AND GOALS

FOA Invest is actively developing, we use the accumulated experience in real estate markets not only in Turkey, but also in other countries: Spain, USA, Great Britain, UAE. The next goal of FOA Invest – is to enter new international markets, where we are also ready to offer our customers the best choice, optimal prices and comfortable cooperation.

Victori Company
9 properties

Услуги нашей компании Основным принципом деятельности является надежность. Мы дорожим своей репутацией и строим свою работу так, чтобы все гости остались довольны сотрудничеством.

Prime Gayrimenkul Yatirim
5 properties

Prime Property Real Estate Investment Consultancy is a leading Turkish professional project sales and marketing company. Prime Property is a leading real estate marketing company in Turkey with a professional staff specialized in interior design, financial analysis, marketing, and photography. By supporting marketing activities with modern CRM tools, we provide our clients with home loan support at the lowest rates. We base the secret of our success on our after-sales service principles and strive to help our customers with all their needs from A to Z.

Realting.com
Go