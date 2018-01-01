  1. Realting.com
Cikcilli Mah. Saray Beleni Mevki, Azakoğlu Cad. Mayn APT No:19 Alanya / Antalya 07400
Real estate agency
2003
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Türkçe
www.alanyaeiendom.com
Alanya eiendom is a leading real estate agency and construction company, offering also real estate valuation and after sales services. Our company has many years of experience and professionalism and offers you the highest quality service. Our company occupies a special place in the real estate market of Alanya, we have proven ourselves by conducting more than 1000 transactions for the sale of apartments, villas, plots of land. We make the process of investing and managing real estate as simple and quick as possible for you. We work with you to develop an individual strategy based on your mission, vision and ultimate goals. We have all the necessary resources and experience to reliably conduct transactions on the buying and selling of property, registration of all necessary documents. Our company offers you to take advantage of our experience when investing in real estate, conducting all legal procedures, on the most favorable conditions for you. Alanya eiendom has been operating in the real estate market since 2003 (certificate number 10440) and has vast experience in successful operations. Our experienced specialists are well versed in all the nuances of the real estate market and will be able to advise you. We will be with you from the moment you applied to us until the very last document processing procedure. Let us be your partners and enjoy more efficient property management using our experience. Your success is our success! We provide the following services at a professional level: free viewing tours to show real estate to our clients, after-sale services: residence permits, resolving issues in state authorities, looking after your real estate, selling real estate and preparing a full package of documents, assistance in resolving legal issues, selecting investment proposals , opening a legal entity, analysis of the current economic situation, interior design and furnishing of real estate. Our after-sales service help our customers move and livie in Turkey more comfortably and safely. At our office you will be greeted by friendly staff who speak English, Arabic, Dutch, French, Swedish, Norwegian, Russian and German. Our services include, in addition to sales, also transfer from/to the airport, opening a bank account, obtaining a tax number, insurance, tapu, furnishing your property, assistance with obtaining a mortgage. We participate in many foreign exhibitions. Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia and Kazakhstan, Ukraine, you can contact us. If necessary, we can provide you with the services of a sworn translator (English, Russian, Swedish), also an independent lawyer. We guarantee the lowest prices for villas and apartments in Alanya and after-sales service from our company. We draw up annual real estate insurance, pay electricity and water bills, check all real estate objects once a month, pay real estate tax, and rent out your property, if you want to re-sell your property we can also do it for you. We have online service for our customers, you can check your apartment online and print all payment documents regarding your real estate. We thank you for choosing Alanyaeiendom.

Aydyn Seytkazin
Aydyn Seytkazin
17 properties
Marina Bahchelerde
Marina Bahchelerde
6 properties
