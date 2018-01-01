АН "НьюЛайф"
220012, г. Минск, ул. Толбухина, д. 2-9, оф. 21
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
Русский
Company description
Real Estate Agency « NewLife »
The staff of our agency is assembled exclusively from loving people, experienced specialists and talented young individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity and help customers at all stages of achieving the goal. An individual approach to each client, a real assessment of opportunities, sanity and prioritization are precisely those trumps that allow all our specialists to be successful and in demand in the real estate market of Belarus. By contacting our agency, you can definitely find your specialist and fulfill your plan without stress, with minimal time and maximum benefit.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Belarus
Agencies nearby