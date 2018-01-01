АН "НьюЛайф"

  1. Realting.com
220012, г. Минск, ул. Толбухина, д. 2-9, оф. 21
Real estate agency
2022
Русский
Company description

Real Estate Agency « NewLife »

The staff of our agency is assembled exclusively from loving people, experienced specialists and talented young individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity and help customers at all stages of achieving the goal. An individual approach to each client, a real assessment of opportunities, sanity and prioritization are precisely those trumps that allow all our specialists to be successful and in demand in the real estate market of Belarus. By contacting our agency, you can definitely find your specialist and fulfill your plan without stress, with minimal time and maximum benefit.

Commercial properties
Office with parking, with internet, with security in Minsk, Belarus
Office with parking, with internet, with security
Minsk
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale ( can be rented ) of an isolated administrative block in Minsk, Novovilenskaya St., 38.…
€ 228,175
Office 8 rooms with parking, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Office 8 rooms with parking, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Dzyarzhynsk
Rooms 8
Area 875 m²
Floor 1/1
Separate building for sale ( room ) in. Dzerzhinsk, Minsk region, st. Builders, 2. Brest dir…
€ 168,850
Commercial with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways
Minsk
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 12
Machine-place for sale in underground parking, in an elite house. Prospectus 125. Sale for B…
€ 5,933
Office with parking, with internet, with driveways in Minsk, Belarus
Office with parking, with internet, with driveways
Minsk
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/9
Office for sale, 2 cabinets ( 22.6 sq.m. + 8.2 sq.m. ) + car-location in underground parking…
€ 59,326
Our agents in Belarus
