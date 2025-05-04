A broker is a professional intermediary who helps clients in the process of buying and selling real estate. Unlike realtors and agents, brokers usually have higher qualifications and licenses. They also provide a wide range of services.

A real estate broker performs several key tasks. He advises clients, helps to choose objects, draws up legal documents, conducts negotiations, and monitors compliance with all legal and financial aspects of the transaction. For example, a broker can advise a client on suitable facilities, arrange mortgage lending, and monitor the collection of necessary documents.

Brokers are also engaged in market analysis, providing clients with up-to-date information on prices, trends, and possible risks. They have access to private offers and information that is not available to the general public, which helps customers make more informed decisions.

There are several categories of real estate brokers:

Associate brokers work under other brokers and usually do not control agents.

Managing brokers head the offices of real estate agencies, hire employees, and monitor their work.

Appointed brokers are responsible for compliance with legal regulations and monitor the work of agents in real estate agencies.

Cooperation with a broker can greatly facilitate the purchase or sale of real estate, especially for those who are not familiar with the intricacies of the market. The broker helps to minimize risks, gives access to profitable offers, and represents the interests of the client in negotiations. In particular, brokers specializing in mortgage lending can choose the right conditions and help increase the chances of loan approval