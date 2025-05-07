Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. New York County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in New York County, United States

apartments
9
9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in New York, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious studio in New York area of ​​50 sq.m. If you put partitions or walls, you can turn …
$515,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 20
Spectacular views of Manhattan! Spacious terrace! Stylish furniture and interior design. …
$975,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in New York, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
$960,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in New York, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive studio in New York, USA. Manhattan area. In the heart of the Financial District, …
$510,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Prestigious apartments in a residence right on Broadway near the park in Manhattan. Five-sto…
$775,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath is located on a charming tree-lined quiet block betwe…
$799,999
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
$749,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Very nice apartment in New York. They can live by themselves or rent out, earning income. …
$750,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Lovely Cosy Two Bedroom, One bathroom UWS Prewar with high, loft-like ceilings located betwe…
$735,000
Leave a request

Properties features in New York County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go