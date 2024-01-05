Studios for Sale in United States

Show property on map Show properties list
4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€876,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stylish apartments in New York, USA. Manhattan area. About 750 meters to Central Park and th…
€483,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive studio in New York, USA. Manhattan area. In the heart of the Financial District, …
€465,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious studio in New York area of ​​50 sq.m. If you put partitions or walls, you can turn …
€470,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

