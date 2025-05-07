Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Los Angeles County, United States

Los Angeles
6
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with a delightful lush green garden, a flat, well-groomed lawn (ideal for ch…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Spectacular crest top property with views of the ocean, city lights & the Hollywood Sign. Pr…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malibu, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malibu, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
This is an impressive mountain estate in Malibu overlooking the ocean and with a swimming po…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Enjoy breathtaking sunsets by the pool with ocean views! Relax and relax on the beautiful…
$3,30M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 6 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Wonderful villa with luxurious and sophisticated details, private pool, terrace, balcony, ga…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beverly Hills, United States
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beverly Hills, United States
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
An elegant villa, fully renovated in 2017, in the elite Beverly Hills quarter, offers a stun…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 6 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Thoughtfully designed Transitional English Manor House on picturesque Carmelina Avenue. Cust…
$7,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Angeles, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Angeles, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
$2,30M
Leave a request

