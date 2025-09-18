Bluebird Realty,Inc

  1. Realting.com
United States, Downers Grove
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
1 year 6 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
bluebirdrealtor.com
About the agency

BlueBird Realty is a full-service boutique real estate agency. We provide exceptional service to investors, commercial clients, and individuals. Our mission is to provide our clients with excellent service based on integrity, honesty, expertise, and extensive knowledge of industry trends. Our real estate brokers have diverse and viable experience in several fields, such as residential, rental, and commercial properties. We grow with our clients as we help them achieve their goals and dreams. Our mission is to help your dreams become reality, big or small.
We offer multilingual services: English, Russian, Arabic, French, Lithuanian, Polish, and Turkish.

Services

Residential

Multi-Family

Rentals

Commercial

New Construction

Property Management

Investment

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 20:07
(UTC-5:00, America/Chicago)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in United States
Albina Van Maer
Albina Van Maer
