Realting.com
United States
Residential
Miami
Residential properties for sale in Miami, United States
apartments
3
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2
2
143 m²
75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Miami, United States
6
5
Spacious, Move-In Condition home in Key Biscayne is the perfect place to entertain or relax …
€2,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Miami, United States
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Miami, United States
The Aston Martin residence in Miami will consist of 391 condominium residences, this is th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Miami, United States
7
3
Absolutely beautiful and remodeled home with great finishes and move-in ready. This stunnin…
€1,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
3
2
6
Large 2 bedroom/2 baths, remodeled, beautiful tile floors, some view of the Ocean, lots of c…
€455,308
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Miami, United States
- First Condo Building in the world powered by Airbnb. Your unit will be available to rent o…
€275,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 3 rooms
Miami, United States
3
2
14
Enchanting residence with panoramic views of Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay. Spacious layout…
€412,077
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
1
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
€413,917
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1
1
70 m²
57
ICON Brickell. Fantastic view from this remodeled Pent-House. Beautiful marble floors throug…
€439,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1
€919,815
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
1
2
140 m²
2
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…
€458,988
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with swimming pool
Miami, United States
5
5
1 000 m²
2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with jacuzzi
Miami, United States
5
5
2/1
Fantastic new construction house with 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths 2 half baths. Porcelain tile floo…
€3,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
