Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in United States

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malibu, United States
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malibu, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Panoramic house on the first line from the ocean! Unforgettable views of the endless expanse…
€2,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in United States

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir