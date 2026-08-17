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Residential properties for sale in Florida, United States

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Miami
132
Haines City
3
147 properties total found
Apartment 184 bedrooms in Haines City, United States
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Apartment 184 bedrooms
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 184
Area 17 540 m²
Monarch Grove at Balmoral is a private multifamily investment opportunity located within the…
$10,70M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 9 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Duplex 9 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 10 864 m²
Number of floors 1
Incredible opportunity to own The Bayshore Ridge Estate, a new Tropical Modern home with 12,…
$24,50M
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An exceptional opportunity to purchase a new premium one-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, …
$201,798
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located on Tuška Put (Bulevar Stanka Radonjica no. 41) It is located on the…
$147,080
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale – 44 m² – Budva, Maslinjak, Montenegro For sale: Modern one-b…
$158,846
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Tivat, Porto Montenegro - One Bedroom Apartment in Baia building, Regent Pool Club Residence…
$811,880
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in the Acton building behind Voli in the City Quarter. It is located i…
$252,977
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
$2,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Reconstructed Stone House from 1919 – Near Budva, Kotor, Tivat, and Beaches For sale: Beauti…
$400,057
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$164,729
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two-bedroom villa of 264,46 m2 available off-plan in Lustica Bay’s new development on the go…
$2,95M
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
We present for rent for long term period  a luxuriously furnished and modern apartment in Bu…
$2,589
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4 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
4 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For Sale: New House in Ulcinj – Near Copacabana Beach A newly built house for sale in Ulcinj…
$247,094
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This contemporary development blends luxury, functionality, and natural beauty, offering a s…
$148,256
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale, new, furnished studio apartment, 25m2, on the 6th floor of a 9-story building, in …
$114,134
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Located in the prestigious Kings Park Residence (former Hotel Nikić), this fully renovated o…
$180,769
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
2-Bedroom Apartment – Zabjelo, Podgorica – 50 m² – €700/month 📍 LocationLocated in the vibra…
$824
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3 room townhouse in Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 761 m²
Floor 1
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…
$700,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
FOR SALE – Spacious 3-Bedroom House Near City Center – Cetinje Located in a highly desirable…
$308,868
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale one-bedroom apartment in Becici 400 meters from the beach behind the Idea store. Ar…
$164,729
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Ulcinj.The apartment is located 3 km fr…
$94,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Two-bedroom apartment of 87 m2, located in one of the most beautiful towns in the Bay of Kot…
$464,772
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$458,889
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
SMART HOME Built to German Standards – Quiet Location, Everything Within Reach Modern smart …
$467,125
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House in Florida, United States
House
Florida, United States
Regal Oaks Resort Vacation Townhomes by IDILIQ. This resort is located in Kissimmee, Florida…
$350,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio apartment Sveti Stefan 30m from the sea. Sea view, has a separate entrance, located o…
$92,954
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
A spacious family apartment of 85m², located on the third floor, designed for comfortable li…
$220,031
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Villa 1 room in Miami, United States
Villa 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful parts of the Old Town, this authentic stone property of…
$694,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
$260,625
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Furnished Apartment with Parking for Sale – Donja Lastva, Tivat Located in the sought-after …
$294,160
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Property types in Florida

apartments
houses

Properties features in Florida, United States

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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