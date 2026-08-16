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Residential properties for sale in Michigan, United States

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Detroit
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
3 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 82000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 950$ / Annu…
$82,000
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3 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
3 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 72000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 850$ / Annu…
$72,000
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4 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
4 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 4 Beds 1 Bath – price 78000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 900$ / Annu…
$78,000
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2 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
2 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
$91,000
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3 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
3 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investments i…
$140,000
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3 bedroom house in Detroit, United States
3 bedroom house
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
$91,000
Leave a request
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