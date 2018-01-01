Company description

Founded in 1983 by one of Miami’s most revered real estate visionaries Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune International Realty (FIR) began as a single office in Brickell to accommodate the sales and property management of the very first Fortune development, Jade Brickell. The family owned and operated brokerage experienced remarkable growth in the years thereafter, amassing 18 local and international locations since the company’s inception.

FIR delivers a sophisticated and comprehensive collection of sales, leasing, new development marketing, property management and private lending services. Fortified by a powerful global network, our portfolio attracts a distinguished roster of clientele seeking real estate opportunities and investment sales throughout Miami, South Florida, Europe and Latin America.

Fortune International Group, its parent company, is responsible for the development and sales some of South Florida’s most iconic luxury residences including Jade Signature, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach, Auberge Beach Residences & Spa, Una, Missoni Baia, Gran Paraiso, and Brickell Flatiron among several others.