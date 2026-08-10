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Residential properties for sale in New York, United States

;
apartments
860
houses
109
969 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a liv…
$385,937
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Elevated Ground Floor Apartment in Arana de Mijas, Cerros del Águila Discover this exquisite…
$410,647
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Exclusive residential development of 80 homes designed to maximise natural light and connect…
$623,618
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Last opportunities to acquire a new construction property in the center of Estepona, next to…
$563,610
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Nice corner apartment on the 13th floor with fantastic views of the sea, city and mountains.…
$525,957
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Is the third phase of the Vanian Gardens complex located in the Selwo area between Estepona …
$503,601
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
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$1,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exc…
$704,453
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
It is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city, a quiet residential area wh…
$676,567
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural environment, with all…
$347,108
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Exclusive residential complex composed of 144 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in s…
$357,698
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Exclusive housing development in the heart of Calahonda and we know that there are no people…
$342,402
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This stylish penthouse is located in central Nueva Andalucía, within walking distance of eve…
$794,231
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Villa 5 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Front line Golf villa lovely spacious villa with private pool and garden, Detached Villa, …
$935,427
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Reformed two bedroom ground floor apartment located in Urbanisation Royal Marbella Golf Reso…
$364,758
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few minutes far away from the de…
$858,946
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
First floor NO lift. Just reduced from 489.000 to 458.000 for a quick sale. This spectacula…
$538,900
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$344,875
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Villa 6 bedrooms in New York, United States
Villa 6 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
HUGE VILLA NEXT TO FUENGIROLA Villa at 5 minutes drive from the beach of Los Boliches, it ha…
$900,128
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Welcome to this new promotion of apartments and penthouses in the prestigious New Golden Mil…
$835,413
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New development, located in the quiet and residential neighbourhood of El Lagarejo, in Mijas…
$347,108
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of…
$337,695
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona.This priva…
$511,838
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most d…
$301,925
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Your new home on the Costa del Sol is waiting for you. Discover this charming 2 bedroom, 2 …
$270,627
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most d…
$296,042
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located just 5 minutes from La Cala de Mijas, one of the most popular vacation destinations …
$464,772
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Ground Floor Apartment Just 5 Minutes from the Beach – Cancelada, Costa del Sol Wel…
$528,311
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
The development belongs to a master plan that contemplates the development of several reside…
$433,356
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise hom…
$703,630
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