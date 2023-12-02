Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in New York, United States

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in New York County, United States
2 room apartment
New York County, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 20
Spectacular views of Manhattan! Spacious terrace! Stylish furniture and interior design. …
€895,105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€881,334
per month
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Lovely Cosy Two Bedroom, One bathroom UWS Prewar with high, loft-like ceilings located betwe…
€674,771
per month
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Very nice apartment in New York. They can live by themselves or rent out, earning income. …
€688,542
per month
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
€687,624
per month
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath is located on a charming tree-lined quiet block betwe…
€734,444
per month
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Prestigious apartments in a residence right on Broadway near the park in Manhattan. Five-sto…
€711,493
per month
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stylish apartments in New York, USA. Manhattan area. About 750 meters to Central Park and th…
€486,570
per month
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive studio in New York, USA. Manhattan area. In the heart of the Financial District, …
€468,209
per month
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious studio in New York area of ​​50 sq.m. If you put partitions or walls, you can turn …
€472,799
per month
