  2. United States
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Immigration program to USA

Immigration program to USA

Process duration: from 10 months
Costs: from
$3,403
Permanent residence
About the Immigration Program

The United States offers several immigration pathways for individuals seeking to live, work, or reunite with family. Key programs include Family-Based Immigration, Employment-Based Visas (like H-1B), Diversity Visa Lottery, and Refugee or Asylum status. These programs provide temporary or permanent residency, with many leading to a Green Card and eventually U.S. citizenship. Eligibility varies by category and typically requires meeting specific education, employment, or family relationship criteria.

from 10 months
from
$3,403
Yes
Applicant requirements

  1. Valid Passport

    • Must be up to date and valid for at least six months beyond intended stay.

  2. Visa Application Form

    • Form DS-260 (Immigrant Visas) or DS-160 (Non-immigrant Visas).

  3. Photographs

    • Passport-size photos that meet U.S. visa specifications.

  4. Birth Certificate

    • To prove identity and family relationships.

  5. Police Clearance Certificate

    • From countries where you've lived for more than 6 months after age 16.

  6. Medical Examination Report

    • From a U.S. embassy-approved panel physician.

  7. Affidavit of Support (Form I-864)

    • For family-sponsored immigration, proving the sponsor can financially support the applicant.

  8. Proof of Relationship

    • Marriage certificate, birth certificates, etc. for family-based immigration.

  9. Work or Education Documents

    • Diplomas, degrees, transcripts, resumes, and work experience letters (especially for employment-based visas).

  10. Proof of Financial Means

  • Bank statements, employment letters, or tax returns.

  1. U.S. Petition Approval Notice

  • Form I-797 (Notice of Action) for visa petitions approved by USCIS.

  1. Court or Military Records (if applicable)

  • For applicants with prior arrests, convictions, or military service.

Immigration program to USA
from
$3,403
