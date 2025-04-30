Immigration program to USA

The United States offers several immigration pathways for individuals seeking to live, work, or reunite with family. Key programs include Family-Based Immigration, Employment-Based Visas (like H-1B), Diversity Visa Lottery, and Refugee or Asylum status. These programs provide temporary or permanent residency, with many leading to a Green Card and eventually U.S. citizenship. Eligibility varies by category and typically requires meeting specific education, employment, or family relationship criteria.
Valid Passport
Must be up to date and valid for at least six months beyond intended stay.
Visa Application Form
Form DS-260 (Immigrant Visas) or DS-160 (Non-immigrant Visas).
Photographs
Passport-size photos that meet U.S. visa specifications.
Birth Certificate
To prove identity and family relationships.
Police Clearance Certificate
From countries where you've lived for more than 6 months after age 16.
Medical Examination Report
From a U.S. embassy-approved panel physician.
Affidavit of Support (Form I-864)
For family-sponsored immigration, proving the sponsor can financially support the applicant.
Proof of Relationship
Marriage certificate, birth certificates, etc. for family-based immigration.
Work or Education Documents
Diplomas, degrees, transcripts, resumes, and work experience letters (especially for employment-based visas).
Proof of Financial Means
Bank statements, employment letters, or tax returns.
U.S. Petition Approval Notice
Form I-797 (Notice of Action) for visa petitions approved by USCIS.
Court or Military Records (if applicable)
For applicants with prior arrests, convictions, or military service.
