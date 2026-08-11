  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Buying a business in the USA

Buying a business in the USA

United States United States
Process duration: from 18 months
Costs: from
$120,000
;
Buying a business in the USA
Permanent residence
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

Please note that the U.S. government does not provide a permanent residency, or citizenship to people who have purchased or started a business in the U.S.!

The U.S. government offers temporary or permanent residency visas to foreign entrepreneurs who want to purchase and operate a ready-made business in the United States. The most popular visas are E-2, L-1. 

E-2 VISA 

In comparison to other investment programs, investor visa E-2 in the USA has a number of considerable advantages which simplify the process of its processing and make it more available to businessmen who can apply for visa E-2. Firstly, the application processing time is relatively short - up to three-four months. Another undeniable benefit, that distinguishes the E-2 investor visa from the others, is the relatively small amount of investment money. It is believed that this amount should be approximately equal to 100 thousand dollars.

L-1 VISA

The L1 visa for foreign businessmen primarily enables multinational companies to send their executives from abroad to work in branches of the company in the United States. However, obtaining an L1 visa allows you to invest in the economy of the United States and expect to be eligible for permanent residency. L1 is a visa for non-residents, which is issued for a period of up to three years with the possibility of applying for an extension. 

The main difference between the L1 visa and the E visa is that the L1 visa is a work visa, but it allows you to start a new business in the United States as a branch of a foreign company to work there as a manager. While the E visa requires you to invest in the creation of a new business or purchase an existing one and create new jobs. Or you can invest in a non-profitable business in order to increase its profitability level.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 18 months
Costs
Costs
from
$120,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Investment Options
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Pizzeria. Location: Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami. Well established profitable restaurant with a license to sell alcoholic beverages. The restaurant also sells ice cream. It is situated in a good place with high traffic and fully operates. Just one block from Sunny Isles High School. Great option to get an E-2 visa (if your citizenship allows it).
240000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Restaurant. Location: Fort Lauderdale, Miami, 2 minutes from the beach. The business is perfectly suitable for applying for an L-1 visa to America (if you have similar business in your home country). The restaurant was opened in 1996 and has a lot of loyal clients. Furniture and the kitchen equipment are included in the price. Free parking for visitors.
155000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Flower store. Location: Fort Lauderdale, Miami. The store is known for high customer service, wide product assortment and great design. It specializes in selling fresh flowers, artificial arrangements and decorative baskets. The offer includes all the tools necessary for the florist.
95000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
SERVICE STATION. Location: North River Dr, Miami. A unique deal! Great business opportunity, a good location. All equipment is included in the sale price (car elevators, tools). The service station provides services such as: professional painting, car repair, tire service. New building .
100000.00 USD
Applicant requirements

For E-2 visa. 

It is important to remember that the american investor visa E2 is a non-immigrant visa. What means that it doesn't give the right to stay in the country or apply for legalization, because you will simply demonstrate that the investment for you is only a means of obtaining citizenship, and you do not intend to develop the business. This may be grounds for revoking your visa. 

Currently citizens of Belarus and Russia are not eligible to apply for the E-2 Investor Visa!

Countries, which can obtain E-2 visa:

(Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and others...)

To get E-2 visa the investor should: 

Be a citizen of a country from the list above. 
Invest in a business or an organization in the United States.
Prove that money for the business investment has been obtained legally. 
Be ready to relocate to the U.S. to operate the company.
 
An investor must have at least 80% or 100% of his capital invested in the business at the time of application to the US Consulate.
 
For L-1 visa 

If you are a manager or an executive in a foreign company which has business relations with a U.S. company, you can apply for this visa to immigrate to the United States. People who enter the United States to work on a managing position at a branch of their company or at a U.S. partner company has an opportunity to obtain this type of visa as well.

So, if you have even a small company or you are a co-owner, then you can open a branch in the U.S. and expect to get an L1 visa.

There are no country restrictions! 

Documents
Documents for the applicant Documents for family members

For E-2 visa

Depending on the country of citizenship, the required documents for the E-2 visa may be different. As a minimum, you should have a business plan, company purchase agreement ( rent or purchase of a company office), confirmation of money transfer to escrow account, confirmation of ownership of 50% of the company shares. Also, while being interviewed at the consulate, you will be asked for receipts of the registration fee payment. You should also provide proof of the legal origin of the money you are investing. It is important to mention that inheritances, gifts, or winnings are allowed to use for this purpose in the United States. The main condition is the legality of their origin.

For the L-1 visa 

Generally there are two steps to obtain the visa:

An attorney submits your application to the U.S. Immigration office;
If it is approved, you apply for an L1 visa at the U.S. consulate in your country.
The required documents are determined for each individual applicant on a case-by-case basis. 

If family members also need visas to the United States, they also should apply and be interviewed at the embassy (at the same time as the main applicant). The processing time depends on the consulate - from several weeks to months. The fastest visa processing takes place directly in the United States.

Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

The validity of an E-2 investor visa in the United States depends on the country of citizenship of the applicant. The period of stay in the United States as an E-2 investor is two years. If your business remains eligible for an E-2 visa, you may extend your stay without leaving the country. You must prove the efficiency and the profitability of your business every two years.

The L1 visa holder and his or her U.S. employer may apply for an extension before the original visa expires. Extensions may be granted for two years up to a certain date. The L1A visa program may grant extensions for up to seven years to employees.

You are viewing
Buying a business in the USA
United States United States
from
$120,000
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Georgia Georgia
from
$2,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Georgia Georgia
from
$130,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by education
Residence permit by education
Georgia Georgia
from
$1,500
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
In case of admission to an educational institution that is accredited in accordance with the legislation of Georgia, the holder of a residence permit receives the following advantages: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request