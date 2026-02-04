Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Qimah
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Qimah, United Arab Emirates

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Qimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Qimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Ultra-luxury villa on the first line of the lagoon - MIRA VILLAS - Bentley Home | DubaiLast …
$7,92M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Qimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Qimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Villa Acquamarina – an iconic residence on the seafrontPalm Jebel Ali, DubaiExperience absol…
$7,46M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go