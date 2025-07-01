  1. Realting.com
Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,91M
;
32
ID: 32723
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.

 

The islands of Palm Jebel Ali combine lush landscapes and picturesque azure coastlines to form unique residential neighborhoods. Elegant residences, world-class hotels, and exceptional leisure opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal atmosphere to every moment of life. Set against a backdrop of timeless landscapes and layered architecture, these homes open onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and quiet luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom residences provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with fragrant gardens and a special sense of privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each home is unique and filled with details that combine natural lighting, exquisite materials, and direct beach access. The result is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Leave a request
