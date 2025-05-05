Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE

Ghaf Woods (Capria) by Majid Al Futtaim is the first forest community with apartments in Dubai, offering the unique lifestyle in the midst of nature. The project includes 11 clusters, connected by a network of green paths and parks, creating the harmonious space for tranquility and seclusion. World-class architectural masterpiece meets natural beauty here, and panoramic views of the forest landscape make each residence really special.

Residents of Ghaf Woods can enjoy eco-friendly lifestyle with an access to thought-out infrastructure: outdoor swimming pools, bike and walking paths, modern fitness centers and spa areas. The complex also features family spaces, kids' playgrounds and cozy cafes, creating the ideal conditions for comfortable living. Due to innovative gardening and landscape design system, fresh air and natural coolness is always here, making Ghaf Woods the real oasis in the heart of the megapolis.

This project is your chance to live in one of the most iconic locations of UAE, created by the leading architectures of the world! Perfect combination of nature, elegant design and premium comfort makes Ghaf Woods not only a residential complex, but a new urban life standard.

Amenities:

wellness center and spa

swimming pools

restaurants

forest area

vertical garden

farmyards

14-kelometer-long mountain bike track

Completion - 2028.

Payment plan 60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near major roads, shopping malls, and city landmarks.