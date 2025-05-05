  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,178
14/04/2025
$405,657
13/04/2025
$405,895
12/04/2025
$407,411
11/04/2025
$416,617
10/04/2025
$418,315
09/04/2025
$420,419
08/04/2025
$420,156
06/04/2025
$420,402
05/04/2025
$416,572
04/04/2025
$422,141
03/04/2025
$426,823
02/04/2025
$425,924
01/04/2025
$424,960
30/03/2025
$423,654
29/03/2025
$426,822
28/03/2025
$428,380
27/03/2025
$426,878
26/03/2025
$426,612
25/03/2025
$425,154
24/03/2025
$423,716
;
5
Media Media
ID: 25302
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440580
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ghaf Woods (Capria) by Majid Al Futtaim is the first forest community with apartments in Dubai, offering the unique lifestyle in the midst of nature. The project includes 11 clusters, connected by a network of green paths and parks, creating the harmonious space for tranquility and seclusion. World-class architectural masterpiece meets natural beauty here, and panoramic views of the forest landscape make each residence really special.

Residents of Ghaf Woods can enjoy eco-friendly lifestyle with an access to thought-out infrastructure: outdoor swimming pools, bike and walking paths, modern fitness centers and spa areas. The complex also features family spaces, kids' playgrounds and cozy cafes, creating the ideal conditions for comfortable living. Due to innovative gardening and landscape design system, fresh air and natural coolness is always here, making Ghaf Woods the real oasis in the heart of the megapolis.

This project is your chance to live in one of the most iconic locations of UAE, created by the leading architectures of the world! Perfect combination of nature, elegant design and premium comfort makes Ghaf Woods not only a residential complex, but a new urban life standard.

Amenities:

  • wellness center and spa
  • swimming pools
  • restaurants
  • forest area
  • vertical garden
  • farmyards
  • 14-kelometer-long mountain bike track

Completion - 2028.

Payment plan 60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near major roads, shopping malls, and city landmarks.

  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

