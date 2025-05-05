Residential complex New complex Oasis Palace Ostra Villas with tennis courts and water features close to beaches and the city center, Address Tierra, Dubai, UAE

Oasis Palace Ostra Villas by Emaar is the unique complex of luxury villas, created for those, who appreciate prestige, comfort and perfect living standards. The secluded oasis in the heart of Dubai, surrounded by lush gardens and picturesque ponds, offers not just accommodation, bur space for inspiration and recreation. Each residence is designed with consideration to the latest architectural trends, and the refined interior complements cozy and elegant atmosphere.

Everything is thought out to the last detail here: from premium world-class amenities to the harmonious combination of nature and urban aesthetics. Residents of the complex can enjoy tennis courts, a fitness club, and spacious walking areas. For families with children, there are interactive play areas with water features, and those, who like pets, will be glad to have a special pet park. The unique location of the complex ensures easy access to the beaches, key landmarks and the city center, creating the ideal balance between privacy and dynamic urban life.

Exclusive interiors, the atmosphere of tranquility and comfort, as well as high service level, which meets the most exquisite tastes, are waiting for you here. Every morning begins with a view of the picturesque landscapes, and every evening - with the feeling of coziness and harmony here.

Amenities:

tennis courts

fitness club

clubhouse

pet park

play area with water features

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 80/20

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location of the complex ensures easy access to the beaches, key landmarks and the city center, creating the ideal balance between privacy and dynamic urban life.