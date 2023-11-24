Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE

apartments
17
houses
29
52 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Dubai, UAE
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,03M
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 79 m²
€307,690
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 56 m²
€217,685
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 89 m²
€208,427
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 63 m²
€158,286
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 44 m²
€109,797
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
We offer this amazing apartment in Damac Hills for sale. A spectacular and amazing view of t…
€178,782
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you Malta, located in the newest master community in Dubai, Damac Lag…
€578,525
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons The Mediterran…
€757,394
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 1 024 m²
Number of floors 2
New luxury complex Marocco Villas on the shore of the lagoon, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The…
€4,28M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex Marocco Townhouses with swimming pools and a spa area on the shore of th…
€772,651
4 room house in Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
DAMAC Lagoons — is a beautiful Mediterranean-style residential complex located near DAMAC Hi…
€621,190
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE We offer tow…
€612,586
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/2
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
€578,335
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Dubai, UAE
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
€660,000
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Dubai, UAE
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 373 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
€660,000
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with parking in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with parking
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 990 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, loc…
€514,000
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Dubai, UAE
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 1/2
HABITA is excited to present an exceptional 4-bedroom townhouse located in DAMAC Lagoons. Th…
€435,251
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Area 991 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a…
€2,57M
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and…
€693,004
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 28
New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Da…
€178,088
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 991 m²
€2,37M
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 211 m²
€433,206
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 313 m²
€643,620
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 1 634 m²
€3,54M
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 1 021 m²
€2,65M
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
€1,40M
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 377 m²
€1,22M
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 2 299 m²
€5,64M
