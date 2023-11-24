UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai Studio City
Residential properties for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE
apartments
17
houses
29
Clear all
52 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Dubai, UAE
6
2
322 m²
3
€1,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+79651431360
zayavkaDDA@yandex.ru
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
79 m²
€307,690
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
56 m²
€217,685
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
89 m²
€208,427
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
63 m²
€158,286
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
44 m²
€109,797
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
1
40 m²
9/9
We offer this amazing apartment in Damac Hills for sale. A spectacular and amazing view of t…
€178,782
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+971585735871
azah.tibui@habita.com
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
211 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you Malta, located in the newest master community in Dubai, Damac Lag…
€578,525
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Dubai, UAE
5
211 m²
2
Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons The Mediterran…
€757,394
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
6
1 024 m²
2
New luxury complex Marocco Villas on the shore of the lagoon, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The…
€4,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
4
213 m²
2
Residential complex Marocco Townhouses with swimming pools and a spa area on the shore of th…
€772,651
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5
4
212 m²
DAMAC Lagoons — is a beautiful Mediterranean-style residential complex located near DAMAC Hi…
€621,190
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
5
212 m²
3
New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE We offer tow…
€612,586
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
5
4
19 m²
2/2
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
€578,335
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+971543291884
marsida.murataj@habita.com
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
5
5
220 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
5
5
2 373 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with parking
Dubai, UAE
4
4
1 990 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, loc…
€514,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
5
3
212 m²
1/2
HABITA is excited to present an exceptional 4-bedroom townhouse located in DAMAC Lagoons. Th…
€435,251
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+971585735876
voke.sonia@habita.com
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
6
313 m²
3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
8
991 m²
4
Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a…
€2,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
6
302 m²
3
New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and…
€693,004
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
2
51 m²
28
New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Da…
€178,088
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
991 m²
€2,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
5
211 m²
€433,206
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
313 m²
€643,620
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
1 634 m²
€3,54M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
1 021 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
425 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
377 m²
€1,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
7
2 299 m²
€5,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
