Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai Studio City
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE
19 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
1
1
41 m²
€204,714
1
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
79 m²
€307,690
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
56 m²
€217,685
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
89 m²
€208,427
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
63 m²
€158,286
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
44 m²
€109,797
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
1
40 m²
9/9
We offer this amazing apartment in Damac Hills for sale. A spectacular and amazing view of t…
€167,478
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Dubai, UAE
5
211 m²
2
New complex of townhouses Lagoons Malta in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The M…
€757,394
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
6
1 024 m²
2
New luxury complex Marocco Villas on the shore of the lagoon, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The…
€4,28M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
4
213 m²
2
Residential complex Marocco Townhouses with swimming pools and a spa area on the shore of th…
€772,651
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
5
212 m²
3
New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE We offer tow…
€612,586
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
6
313 m²
3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
Recommend
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
8
991 m²
4
Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a…
€2,57M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
6
302 m²
3
New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and…
€693,004
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
2
51 m²
28
New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Da…
€178,088
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
2
108 m²
5
€307,214
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
2
35
EXCLUSIVE 1BR, 2BRs UNITS AVAILABLE VIEWS : Waterfront View, Burj Khalifa View A cris…
€630,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
2
42
EXCLUSIVE UNITS AVAILABLE VIEWS : Waterfront View, Burj Khalifa View A classy, elegan…
€418,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
1
2
876 m²
Golf Panorama is another residential project of the leading property developer in the region…
€180,299
Recommend
