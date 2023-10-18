Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai Studio City
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE

1 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€204,714
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 79 m²
€307,690
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 56 m²
€217,685
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 89 m²
€208,427
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 63 m²
€158,286
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 44 m²
€109,797
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
We offer this amazing apartment in Damac Hills for sale. A spectacular and amazing view of t…
€167,478
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses Lagoons Malta in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The M…
€757,394
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 1 024 m²
Number of floors 2
New luxury complex Marocco Villas on the shore of the lagoon, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The…
€4,28M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex Marocco Townhouses with swimming pools and a spa area on the shore of th…
€772,651
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE We offer tow…
€612,586
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
7 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Area 991 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a…
€2,57M
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and…
€693,004
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 28
New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Da…
€178,088
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, in city center in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
€307,214
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 35
EXCLUSIVE 1BR, 2BRs UNITS AVAILABLE  VIEWS : Waterfront View, Burj Khalifa View A cris…
€630,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 42
EXCLUSIVE UNITS AVAILABLE  VIEWS : Waterfront View, Burj Khalifa View A classy, elegan…
€418,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 876 m²
Golf Panorama is another residential project of the leading property developer in the region…
€180,299
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir