  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai Production City

Off Plan Property in Dubai Production City

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residence Jannat with swimming pools and a kids' club close to the city center, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jannat with swimming pools and a kids' club close to the city center, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai Production City, UAE
from
$444,645
The residence features swimming pools, an outdoor lounge area, a games room, a kids' club and a playground, a tennis court, a barbecue area, parks, a fitness center. Completion - June, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, washing machine)…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai Production City, UAE
from
$393,621
The residence features parks and lawns, kids' playgrounds, lounge areas, a gym and sports courts, swimming pools, jogging paths, a shopping mall, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 19 minutes International school - 8 minutes Metro station …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go