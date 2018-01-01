  1. Realting.com
New residence Jannat with swimming pools and a kids' club close to the city center, Production City, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, an outdoor lounge area, a games room, a kids' club and a playground, a tennis court, a barbecue area, parks, a fitness center.

Completion - June, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, washing machine)
  • Fitted wardrobes
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • City center - 6 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 19 minutes
  • Airport - 24 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
