New residence Jannat with swimming pools and a kids' club close to the city center, Production City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €198,485

29–65 m² 4

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Levanto – a new residential project in the Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ). The complex consists of three buildings surrounded by lush gardens and landscape areas. Levanto offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as a collection of duplexes with 2 bedrooms and premium duplexes with 3 bedrooms, a private jacuzzi and a deck garden. Internal infrastructure: - children's playroom; - cinema; - billiards; - bowling; - rest room; - recreation area; - library; - fitness room; - hall for Pilates and yoga; - table tennis; - parking. Location: - Circle Mall JVC - 2 km. - School - 2.8 km. - Burj Khalifa - 23 km. - Pharmacy - 170 m. - Airport - 32 km. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects . We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!