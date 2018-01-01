New residence Jannat with swimming pools and a kids' club close to the city center, Production City, Dubai, UAE

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Levanto – a new residential project in the Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ). The complex consists of three buildings surrounded by lush gardens and landscape areas. Levanto offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as a collection of duplexes with 2 bedrooms and premium duplexes with 3 bedrooms, a private jacuzzi and a deck garden.
Internal infrastructure:
- children's playroom;
- cinema;
- billiards;
- bowling;
- rest room;
- recreation area;
- library;
- fitness room;
- hall for Pilates and yoga;
- table tennis;
- parking.
Location:
- Circle Mall JVC - 2 km.
- School - 2.8 km.
- Burj Khalifa - 23 km.
- Pharmacy - 170 m.
- Airport - 32 km.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai?
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
- Guarantee of annual investment income.
- Interest-free installment for 7 years.
- Free legal support.
- Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction.
- The best conditions for living and investing.
- A large base of objects .
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,722 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Maid room
Store area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Fitness centre
Yoga & Meditation
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Sports court
Shopping & Supermarket area
Restaurant & Cafe
Dining & Retail outlet
Spa & Sauna room
Community Hall
Green surrounding
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Garden & Park
Hospital
Location Nearby;
Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
Dubai Mall – 05 mins
Dubai Opera – 10 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
DIFC – 10 mins
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym, sports grounds, shops, a covered parking.
Completion - October, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 5 minutes
Shopping mall - 2 minutes
Hospital - 5 minutes
Sea - 6.5 km
City center - 17.5 km
Metro station - 6 km