  United Arab Emirates
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai International Financial Centre
  Residential
  Apartment

Apartments for Sale in Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates

14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 016 m²
Bestrong Real Estate is delighted to present Apartment for sale in Park Tower A, Property …
$476,455
1 room apartment in Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Number of floors 20
Business Bay at Dubai Canal - UAE Location: J One Tower B, right at Dubai Water Canal, overl…
$2,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Index tower in DIFC.…
$1,34M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 748 m²
Arabian Acres Real Estate is proud to offer this 1BR Apartment for sale in DIFC Living, Dub…
$844,006
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 681 m²
Brought to you by F&C Properties. This gorgeoSpacioStudio unit in Sky Gardens DIFC offers co…
$394,777
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 853 m²
Brought to you by F&C Properties. This spacio1BR unit in DIFC | Sky Gardens offers a perfect…
$490,068
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 339 m²
Floor 25/50
Branded apartment in the new residential complex Akala Hotel & Residences in Za’abeel 2! Bea…
$5,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 25/50
Branded apartment in the new residential complex Akala Hotel & Residences in Za’abeel 2! Bea…
$1,63M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 278 m²
Luxury Residences is delighted to present this meticulously upgraded 2-bedroom fully furnish…
$950,187
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 682 m²
Vota Properties is pleased to offer this spaciostudio in a Prime Location - Sky Gardens, DIF…
$394,777
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 25/50
Branded apartment in the new residential complex Akala Hotel & Residences in Za’abeel 2! Bea…
$3,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 17/19
Invest real estate in Dubai: Record profit and guaranteed safety! - is not taxed on propert…
$479,452
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 275 m²
Equity is pleased to present this exceptional two-bedroom apartment in Sky Gardens, DIFC, Du…
$857,619
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 25/50
Branded apartment in the new residential complex Akala Hotel & Residences in Za’abeel 2! Bea…
$1,03M
