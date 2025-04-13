Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
5 room house
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
24876 House with panoramic view of the estuary for sale. Total area 330 sq.m. Layout for 5 …
$135,000
2 room apartment in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 12/25
30868. Selling a double apartment in the LCD Poseidon! 🔹 Stan: VID BUDVELNIKIV - the can be …
$68,000
1 room apartment in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/7
29382 The apartment is located in a new building with a closed guarded territory, video surv…
$23,000
