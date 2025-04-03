Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chornomorske, Ukraine

2 room apartment in Chornomorske, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/10
25889 For sale is a two-room apartment in the urban settlement of Chernomorskoye with a sea …
$30,000
1 room apartment in Chornomorske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/10
25380. For sale one-room apartment with sea view. Total area 36.6 sq.m. Major repairs have b…
$24,000
6 room house in Chornomorske, Ukraine
6 room house
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
15933 I will sell a 2-storey house near the sea on a plot of 10 acres. The house is fully fu…
$250,000
