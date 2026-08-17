Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Chornomorsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

;
apartments
8
10 properties total found
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 75 m²
32704 I will sell a spacious one-room apartment in Chernomorsk on the first line from the se…
$79,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 112 m²
35372. I will sell a spacious three-room apartment in Chernomorsk with a direct view of the …
$86,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 93 m²
38441 I will sell a 2-room apartment with a terrace by the sea. The total area is 93 sq.m., …
$29,999
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
35522. One-bedroom apartment for sale in Chernomorsk on Sail Street. The total area is 56 m…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
House
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
I propose to sell a luxury house in a prestigious Black Bank Club. The first line from the s…
$275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 110 m²
36339 Apartment for sale in Chernomorsk, just 150 meters from the sea. Spacious apartment of…
$65,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
House
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
35284. For sale a cozy three-storey house with an area of 200 m2 on a plot of 6 acres in Che…
$215,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 92 m²
35410. For sale a cozy and spacious four-room apartment with an area of 92 m2 in Chernomorsk…
$83,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
35371. For sale three-room apartment with major repairs in Chernomorsk. The total area is 9…
$85,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 85 m²
35386. We offer for sale a cozy apartment of 85 m2 in the heart of Chernomorsk on Mira Avenu…
$60,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go