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Residential properties for sale in Velykodolynske, Ukraine

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houses
7
8 properties total found
Apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30911 I will sell a three-room apartment with individual heating in Velikodolinsky. The apar…
$26,500
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House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
37928 I will sell a house in Velikodolinsky. The total area is 170 square meters. The house …
$76,500
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House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 55 m²
36766 The house consists of two halves. Each half has its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom…
$32,000
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 71 m²
38171 I will sell a capital house in Velikodolinsky. The total area is 71 square meters, a p…
$32,500
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House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 148 m²
23516 House for sale in Velikodolinsky The total area is 148 square meters. Two floors. Over…
$45,000
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House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 75 m²
29469. I will sell a capital house in the center of Velikodolinskoe village, 15 km from Odes…
$47,500
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 110 m²
15232 Newly built house for sale. Modern architectural solutions. The house is one floor. Pl…
$134,777
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House in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
House
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 280 m²
10461. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the street Shevchenko in the village. Grea…
$95,000
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