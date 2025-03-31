Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine

3 properties total found
6 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
30707 A spacious house in Aleksandrovka with a total area of ​​260 sq.m., located on a plot …
$140,000
1 room apartment in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
26666 Selling a 1-room apartment near the village of Kotovsky. Total area 31 sq.m. Living c…
$19,999
4 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
22805. Selling a 2-storey house, newly built, in the village of Aleksandrovka. Total area 20…
$110,000
