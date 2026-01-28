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Residential quarter Investment project in Oba

Oba, Turkey
from
$148,201
;
4
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ID: 937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba
  • Address
    26 Sokak

About the complex

In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
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Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$148,201
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