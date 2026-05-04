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Apartment in a new building Alya Konutları Merkezefendi

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$264,048
;
19
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ID: 38880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

About the complex

Project ALYA KONUTLARI MERKEZEFENDI is located in the heart of the historic Zeytinburnu district, offering an exceptional residential location. The project features a blend of modern architecture and carefully designed interiors to provide comfortable living spaces that suit contemporary lifestyles.

Project ALYA KONUTLARI MERKEZEFENDI combines convenience and proximity to public transport like metro and metrobus, making city commuting easy and fast. The project offers a wide range of social and recreational facilities, making it an ideal choice for families and investors alike.

Advantages:

  • Central location in the historic Zeytinburnu district.
  • Modern architectural design with comfortable interiors.
  • Easy access to public transport like metrobus and metro.
  • Various apartment types (1+1 to 4+1 and duplex).
  • Comprehensive social facilities, including pools and gym.
  • Play areas for children and walking tracks.
  • Proximity to shopping centers like Marmara Forum and Forum Istanbul.
  • Close to prestigious universities like Yildiz Technical University.
  • 24/7 security system for residents' peace of mind.
  • Outstanding investment value for the future.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Alya Konutları Merkezefendi
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$264,048
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The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 70–94 m²
2 real estate properties 2
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