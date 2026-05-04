Apartment in a new building Alya Konutları Merkezefendi

Project ALYA KONUTLARI MERKEZEFENDI is located in the heart of the historic Zeytinburnu district, offering an exceptional residential location. The project features a blend of modern architecture and carefully designed interiors to provide comfortable living spaces that suit contemporary lifestyles.

Project ALYA KONUTLARI MERKEZEFENDI combines convenience and proximity to public transport like metro and metrobus, making city commuting easy and fast. The project offers a wide range of social and recreational facilities, making it an ideal choice for families and investors alike.

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