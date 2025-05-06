Show property on map Show properties list
Ljubljana
8
Upravna Enota Ljubljana
8
Upravna Enota Domzale
4
Domzale
4
14 properties total found
A modern office in Ljubljana in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A modern office in Ljubljana
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 102 m²
For rent is an office (unfurnished) in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.     …
$1,612
per month
A business premise with a spacious terrace in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A business premise with a spacious terrace
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,497
per month
An office in a modern building in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
An office in a modern building
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is an office (unfurnished) in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.     …
$3,770
per month
Commercial property 1 048 m² in Domzale, Slovenia
Commercial property 1 048 m²
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 1 048 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent commercial real estate in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.We rent a spacious office space…
$8,328
per month
RENT in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
RENT
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
In the central part of Ljubljana, a unique land plot of 1,000 m² is offered for lease (also …
$7,378
per month
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Area 185 m²
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES   Built l.: 2022 Energ. class: A2 (10 - 15 kWh/m2a) Floor: gr…
$3,252
per month
Leave a request
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,365
per month
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING in Zidani Most, Slovenia
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING
Zidani Most, Slovenia
Area 2 523 m²
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING Region: Dolenjska (Trebnje)   Built: 2025 gro…
$15,026
per month
Commercial property 333 m² in Domzale, Slovenia
Commercial property 333 m²
Domzale, Slovenia
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent commercial real estate in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.We rent a spacious office space…
$10
per month
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES, CLOSE TO CENTER
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Area 371 m²
MODERN BUSINESS PREMISES   Built l.: 2022 Energ. class: A2 (10 - 15 kWh/m2a) Floor: gr…
$6,504
per month
A modern furnished office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A modern furnished office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 285 m²
ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY, REDUCED PRICE UNTIL 30.4.2025. In an extremely good location, near …
$4,824
per month
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING in Zidani Most, Slovenia
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING
Zidani Most, Slovenia
Area 2 523 m²
FOR RENT A NEW INDUSTRIAL BUILDING Region: Dolenjska (Trebnje)   Built: 2025 gro…
$15,026
per month
