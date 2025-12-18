Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş

Ready-to-Move Luxury Villas in Yalıkavak Geriş | Panoramic Sea View

We are delighted to present our ready-for-immediate-delivery boutique villa project, located in Yalıkavak Geriş, one of Bodrum’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

The project consists of 13 exclusive 3+1 villas, all offering panoramic sea views, distinguished by their prime location, refined architecture, and premium specifications.

🎯 Project Highlights

3+1 villas with single-storey and duplex options

with single-storey and duplex options Private swimming pool and private parking for each villa

for each villa Spacious 500–700 m² private plots with landscaped gardens

with landscaped gardens Smart home system

Underfloor heating & centralized fan-coil climate system

& centralized Fully delivered including white goods set and built-in wardrobes

On-site management, 24/7 security, and regular garden & pool maintenance

📍 Location

Short distance to Yalıkavak Marina

Elite lifestyle surrounded by sea and island views in one of **Bodrum’s most sought-after areas

Bodrum Yalıkavak is not just an investment—it is a refined living experience that brings together peace, prestige, and long-term value.

For detailed information or to arrange a private viewing, I would be pleased to assist you.