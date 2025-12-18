  1. Realting.com
Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Geriş

Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
ID: 33184
Last update: 17/01/2026

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Aegean Region
  Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Ready-to-Move Luxury Villas in Yalıkavak Geriş | Panoramic Sea View

We are delighted to present our ready-for-immediate-delivery boutique villa project, located in Yalıkavak Geriş, one of Bodrum’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

The project consists of 13 exclusive 3+1 villas, all offering panoramic sea views, distinguished by their prime location, refined architecture, and premium specifications.

🎯 Project Highlights

  • 3+1 villas with single-storey and duplex options
  • Private swimming pool and private parking for each villa
  • Spacious 500–700 m² private plots with landscaped gardens
  • Smart home system
  • Underfloor heating & centralized fan-coil climate system
  • Fully delivered including white goods set and built-in wardrobes
  • On-site management, 24/7 security, and regular garden & pool maintenance

📍 Location

  • Short distance to Yalıkavak Marina
  • Elite lifestyle surrounded by sea and island views in one of **Bodrum’s most sought-after areas

Bodrum Yalıkavak is not just an investment—it is a refined living experience that brings together peace, prestige, and long-term value.

For detailed information or to arrange a private viewing, I would be pleased to assist you.

Bodrum, Turkey
